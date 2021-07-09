3 Men get life in prison for 2019 slaying of Georgia deputy

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 slaying of a northeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

Hall County Superior Court Judge Jason Deal imposed the sentences Thursday, a week after a jury convicted Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements of murder.

All three were 17 years old when Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Dixon was fatally shot. Garcia-Solis was sentenced to life with no chance of parole. He admitted to pulling the trigger and told Dixon’s family he was “truly sorry.”

Velazquez and Clements were sentenced to life with a chance of parole.

The deputy’s father, Fred Dixon, said in court: “I do not forgive y’all at all.”