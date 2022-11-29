3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says drug investigators made a traffic stop on Highway 41 South Tuesday.

Nycobia Spaulding, Jaden Kendrick and Jetorian Burton (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search revealed two handguns and an AR 15. One of the handguns was stolen out of state.

Investigators learned the occupants of the vehicle, all of Macon, were picking up a student attending school. All three were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The driver, 22-year-old Nycobia Spaulding, is charged with driving without a license, seat belt violation, suspended registration, window tint violation, theft by receiving stolen property (stolen firearm) and carrying weapons within 1,000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property.

19-year-old Jetorian Burton is charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school and carrying weapons within 1,000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions or on school property.

17-year-old Jaden Kendrick is charged with carrying weapons within 1,000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, theft by receiving stolen property (stolen firearm), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.