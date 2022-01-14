26th annual Museum of Aviation marathon happening this weekend

Proceeds raised will go to the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

The Aviation Museum Marathon medal

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation is hosting its 26th annual marathon on Saturday, January 15.

The day will consist of four total races. The first will be a hand cycling marathon that begins at 7:50 a.m.

That’s followed by the marathon and half marathon, starting at 8 and 8:15 a.m., respectively.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

All participants will receive a participation medal.

