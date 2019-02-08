Numerous code violations investigated at Crystal Lake Apartments, owners working to sell property

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Recent complaints from residents at the Crystal Lake Apartment complex prompted 41NBC News to ask Macon-Bibb County if they’ve uncovered any code violations.

Friday, we received several pages of documents, including letters to the property owners that outlined dangerous conditions throughout the property.

- Advertisement -

The documents also included correspondence from the property owner’s attorney that asked for the county to stop issuing code violation citations during the property’s pending sale and while construction to repair the property is underway.

Code violations in Macon-Bibb County are administered by the Macon-Bibb County Business Development Services office.

The documents 41NBC News received through an open records request reveal violations from September 2017 to October 2018.

A letter dated September 6, 2017 noted 9 code violations, including unsafe structures, unsafe equipment, structures unfit for human occupancy, an unsafe staircase, a missing manhole cover, and exposed electrical wires.

A letter dated February 12, 2018 noted 4 code violations, including roof and drainage problems, a damaged ceiling because of the leak, and a leaky kitchen sink.

A letter dated February 22, 2018 noted 1 code violation. There were leaks in a downstairs bathroom.

A letter dated March 29, 2018 noted 3 code violations, including problems with door hardware, a basement ceiling leaking, and unsecured tub and sink faucets.

A letter dated September 17, 2018 noted 6 code violations, including a hole in a living room ceiling and a weak floor in an upstairs bathroom, smoke alarms in need of replacement, outside lights night working, toilet not working properly, and a refrigerator not working properly.

A letter dated October 26, 2018 noted 3 code violations, including the need for batteries to be installed in a smoke alarm, a wet ceiling in the living room, under a kitchen floor and bathroom, and leaking plumbing in the kitchen area.

The property owner’s attorney also noted in a correspondence with the Macon-Bibb County Business Development Services office that repairs to an elevator would take the purchaser 6 months to complete.