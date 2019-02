DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On February 8th, GDOT road crews will work on travel lanes on State Route (SR) 26/US 80. Work begins at 8:30 a.m.

The “crack sealing” work starts in East Dublin and moves toward the downtown square.

Both the inside lanes and the center turn lane may be closed for up to a mile.

The two-mile lane closures in Laurens County run through February 10. This may continue through the following week. General work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.