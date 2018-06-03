MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies shot and killed a man they saw robbed a Macon convenience store late Saturday night.

It all started around 11 p.m. at the Circle K, located at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Shamir Deangelo Terry entered the store and pointed a handgun at the employee. He fired a shot after becoming frustrated with the employee and then took cash from the register and ran toward the Applebee’s parking lot.

A deputy who happened to be in the area was alerted to the suspect by a passerby. The deputy and suspect got in an “altercation,” which continued to the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road.

Terry pulled out a handgun during the altercation and was shot by deputies. He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health before being pronounced dead.

Related Article: Two men shot outside night club in Macon

No one else was injured during the robbery. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery and the GBI is investigating the shooting.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.