Deal signs HB65 adding PTSD, chronic pain to medical cannabis registry

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Nathan Deal has signed House Bill 65 into law which now adds intractable pain and PTSD to the list of disorders on the registry for medical cannabis use.

Deal signed the bill sponsored by Allen Peake into law yesterday.

Peake says he projects this will more than double the number of Georgians who can now look to medical cannabis as a solution.

“While there are now almost over 4,000 people on the registry now, I’m fully expecting with adding PTSD and chronic pain, we should potentially even get to 10,000 Georgians on the list here within the next year,” he said.

Now, finding a way to legally get the oil is the next issue for those on the registry since growing and distributing is still against state law.

The bill that would have legalized harvesting the oil in-state failed during this year’s session.