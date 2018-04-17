Elementary School Knife Attack

(NBC NEWS) Police say an eight-year-old student at Pleasantview Elementary School brought a knife to school and attacked three fellow students, sending two of them to the hospital in need of stitches.

The incident happened before school started so classes went on as normal, however, the district sent a letter to parents later in the day.

“I was pretty shaken up. I got the email and I initially as a parent started crying because it gets you when your child is involved. It was really shocking,” said parent Nadine Feia.

Police say the suspect was questioned and it is not believed that he had an intended target.

