Macon-Bibb County Commission approves funding special election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb county will be funding a special election next month.

After going back and forth with the decision, the commission voted to spend nearly $20,000 from the general fund to fill the District One seat. That seat was left empty by Gary Bechtel earlier this year.

Commissioner Joe Allen says this was made possible because the residents spoke up. He was part of the 6 who voted for the funding although he originally voted against it.

“We had mud on our face. This is something we still had time to do it so it needed to be done. I mean it was a no-brainer,” said Allen. “It’s just that we were tight on money and we didn’t know what to do.”

Although the county commission passed this resolution, the Bibb County Board of Elections has the final say.

The board will meet Wednesday afternoon to decide whether or not the special election will be held May 22nd.