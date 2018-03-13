Macon-Bibb Commissioners decide to wait until November to fill empty commissioner seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County commissioners decided to wait until November to hold an election to find a new District 1 commissioner.

In Tuesday’s committee meetings, the Board of Elections Office presented commissioners with the requirements if they decided to hold the election May 22.

The county would have to pay about $25,000 in the May special election and about $23,000 in a run-off in July.

Commissioners decided it would be best to not spend extra money and give candidates more time to campaign.

The District 1 seat was left by Gary Bechtel since he is running for House 141 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.