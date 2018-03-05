Macon-Bibb Commissioner among candidates to replace Allen Peake

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s the first day of qualifying for the May election and three candidates are signed up to replace Representative Allen Peake.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel is joining the race along with, Monroe County Hospital Board Chairman Todd Tolbert and businessman Shane Mobley.

Due to qualifying to run, Bechtel resigned from the Macon-Bibb County Commission. Bechtel says under the Georgia constitution, once he qualified to run, he vacated his position as commissioner.

Bechtel also served as the chairman of the Operations and Finance Committee. Commissioner Virgil Watkins, who was the Vice-Chairman, will be taking his position until members elect a new Chair.

Macon-Bibb County spokesperson, Chris Floore, says there will need to be a special election for the District 1 Commissioner seat in November.

All three are hoping to take the State Representative seat for District 141.