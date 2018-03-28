New VA Clinic opens its doors in Macon

The new VA Clinic is now partnered with the Dublin VA Hospital.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon’s VA Clinic at Thomaston and Cavalier Drive is closing its doors. But, a new and bigger facility is open just down the street.

Nurses and veterans tell 41NBC it was time to expand the clinic due to extensive amount of veterans in Macon and our neighbors. A Lead Physician says they are no longer under a contract, but rather under Dublin VA Hospital’s umbrella.

“It’s larger and they are able to treat different veterans and more veterans here than they could at the old clinic. I think it’s definitely a centrally located place and it helps with having to transport people back and forth to Dublin or Atlanta,” Commander of DAV CH. 50 Keith Roads said.

Lead Physician Dr. Leelima Puppala said they can send patients to Dublin easier being affiliated with them now. With the help of the hospital in Dublin, the clinic is being provided with everything they need and more.

“You can get a lot done here, primary care, preventive care, they can get all of their medications right here. We have mental health services, we have optometry, we have audiology, so we have a lot here than the previous clinic,” Dr. Puppala said.

With a bigger facility, comes a growing number of staff.

“The old clinic i think they had about 34 staff members and at this clinic we’ll have 87,” Nurse Manager Lathesha Ferette-Holt said.

Senator Johnny Isakson and Mayor Robert Reichert, both veterans themselves stopped by to help cut the ribbon and ensure this is exactly what Macon needs.

Roads co-signs them. “There are many veterans here in Macon, and a lot of them are of the Vietnam era and older and they can’t afford or don’t have the transportation with the clinic being here now they can be seen and be treated,” Roads said.

Ferrette-Holt said, in the the previous clinic there was no registered nurses, but now RNs have joined the team.

You can find the new VA Clinic at the intersection of Thomaston and Heath Roads in the shopping center.