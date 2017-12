MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Macon apartment complex Monday night.

22-year-old Harold Wallace is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed Keenan Guice, 20, at the Cobblestone Square Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say Guice died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Wallace is also charged with discharging a weapon on property of another.