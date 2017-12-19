Neighbor sympathizes with mother of deceased in Monday shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – A normally quiet neighborhood was shaken by a shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital–adding another name to the list of those taken by gun violence in Macon-Bibb County.

“One of my neighbors had told me that somebody had got shot,” said neighbor Cherice Parks.

The 28th homicide this year happened on Monday night at the Cobblestone Square Apartments on Riley Avenue.

“There were officers out there and lights and it was dark and I didn’t know what’s going on,” Parks recalled.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and they arrived just before 10:00 PM, and they were told two people had been shot, said BCSO’s Sgt. Linda Howard.

Those two victims–both shot in the chest–have been identified as 33 year-old Deangelo Davis and 20 year-old Keenan Guice.

“It was reported that before the shots were fired that there was an argument between a group of people. At this time, those people have not been identified,” Sgt. Howard told 41NBC.

Cherice Parks says she lives inside the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. She moved to Macon from New York to try and get away from Violence.

“As you can see, it’s everywhere. It’s everywhere, you can run, but you can’t hide,” she said.

Parks says she didn’t know either of the victims but that as a mom, the story hit home.

“When they released the age of the dead, I sympathized and it hit me. It hit me because I kind of went through something similar with my son. It’s sad,” she said.

Her own son was shot during an altercation in New York in 2015. Though he’s alive today, that incident is the reason she moved. Parks says she’s just praying for the mother who lost her son.

“I prayed last night for the mother of the kid you know–dead. I just send my condolences to her. I sympathize with her,” she continued.

Parks says from one mother to another, she wants the Guice’s mother to know she is not alone.

Investigators say the victim in the hospital Deangelo Davis is now in stable condition.

Deputies are still trying to understand what happened during that argument that caused shots to be fired.

If you have any information on this incident you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.