Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning talks plans by 2040

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is looking at the bigger picture and the bigger picture means big plans.

2040 may seem to be eons away but Planning and Zoning has an idea of what it’ll look like. But they also want to know what you picture happening in the county over the next 20 years.

“The bigger picture for me is there’s a plan being shared here in this community,” said resident Norman Brown.

Now picture this–a 20 to 25 year plan that’ll outline Macon-Bibb’s future.

“They’re doing things in their plans…things that will affect every aspect of the neighborhood they’re talking about education they’re talking about transportation, land use,” Brown added.

All naturally subject to change over a period 20 years, but with the community’s help, Planning and Zoning wants to widen the lens of possibilities.

“We’re looking at new transportation facilities, roads, where transit is going, where the sewage is so we can control and manage the growth that we have.”

The committee held a public hearing and asked residents what they picture happening in Macon-Bibb over the next few decades.

“I live in Lake Wildwood and I know there’s one issue that we’ve got with the lake out there,” Brown said. “There’s sediment that’s been building up and the water way has narrowed,” he continued.

Executive Director Jim Thomas says they’re expecting the number of people near the outer parts of the county to increase.

“We predict that that’s going to be a growth area as we do South Bibb below around the airport and southern neighborhoods down there.”

Residents like Brown were eager to see how their communities could benefit from the conversation.

“Where can we fit in there and take advantage of something that is being planned?” Brown added.

Thomas says attending the meetings is a great place to start.

“Even though I’ve got professional planners I’ve got experts that can do the analysis on population and crunch numbers, we need to know from folks out there that are living there that are working there what kind of problems they’re seeing.”

The goal is the capture those problems, and develop the county a new framework. Thursday’s meeting focused mostly on land use.

Nothing is set in stone as they’re still in the planning stages, but the next meeting will be on August 17th at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.