Attempted burglary in Macon leads one suspect to accidentally kill another

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE: The woman at the house is doing fine, just “shaken up”, according to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis. The other suspect is still on the run.

Investigators towed a black Volkswagen Jetta from the scene. Sheriff Davis would not confirm nor deny if the Jetta was involved in the burglary.

“It may be a car of interest or it might not be,” said Sheriff Davis. “It was sitting here looking suspicious and we have a homicide so we’re going to throw a net over anything that we see.”

Rick Henry, an electrician who was working on a house in the neighborhood says he saw a man driving that car before the shooting happened.

“We kinda looked back and he kinda stared at us. He was moving real slow,” said Henry. “And next thing you know, there’s cops flying everywhere.”

Investigators are looking into the case, but urge you to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500 if you have any information.

An attempted burglary in Macon has left one person dead.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, a woman inside of a house located on Bradstone Circle was in the back bedroom when she reportedly confronted two men trying to carry out a television.

After yelling at the intruders, one of the men shot backwards and hit the other burglar in the head, killing him. The shooter then ran away. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 41-year-old James Robert Young was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m. at scene.

The person in the house was not injured.

Investigators are currently looking for the second burglar, and believe he still may have his weapon.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz is on the scene and will have further details as they come available.