200 Jobs to come to Dodge County as outdoor furniture company expands

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — About 200 new jobs will be opening up in Dodge County, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

A media release from the office of Kemp says that a Georgia-based Outdoor Recycled Furniture Company will be expanding operations into Dodge County as they celebrate their first anniversary. This company is called SoPoly, and they’ve already begun hiring for new positions, and plan to invest $5 million into their Eastman Operations due to demand for their outdoor furniture products.

SoPoly offers a variety of outdoor furniture ranging from Adirondack chairs, chaise lounges, dining sets, and more. These 100% recycled plastic products are available for direct purchase online as well as through outdoor furniture retailers across the Southeast U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. Currently, SoPoly employs 30 at their 70,000 square foot facility in Eastman, but they will soon be hiring for positions in their extrusion, routing, and assembly departments.

Governor Kemp had this to say concerning the expansion: “SoPoly’s rapid expansion is a testament to the people of Georgia, and an impressive reminder of all the opportunities for growth available in rural Georgia,” and, “We have been laser focused on supporting high-quality rural jobs, and I congratulate SoPoly and the community of Eastman in developing a project that will have a positive long-term effect for the hardworking Georgians in Dodge County.”

Those interested in applying should visit: www.sopoly.com/pages/sopoly-careers.