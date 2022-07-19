2-year-old killed, 4-year-old injured in Bleckley County shooting

The Bleckley County Sheriff's Department says the shots were not fired from the home and the children were not the intended target.

IMG_0034 (1)

COCHRAN, Ga– Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office responded to shooting early Monday morning at Deer Run Apartments on Lucas Road in Cochran.

Deputies say they found two brothers with gunshot wounds inside the home. 2-year-old Yasir Satterwhite died from his injuries. 4-year-old Tamir was also shot, and taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to undergo surgery. He’s in stable condition after the surgery.

Major Daniel Cates with the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Department, says the shots were not fired inside the home and the children were not the intended target.

“We have not ruled out other occupants of the home,” he said. “We’re exploring all options and avenues at this time. I’ve been here for twenty-one years and I’ve never experienced anything like this first hand in Bleckley County.”

Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. They’re working to find a suspect, and to bring peace back to Cochran residents.

“This is priority number one, we will keep work and work and work until someone is brought to justice for this heinous crime,” said Major Cates.

In a news conference held on Monday afternoon, the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office announced a $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any tips call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 934-4545.