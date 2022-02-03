2 Mary Persons seniors sign letters of intent to play college football

Two Mary Persons High School Bulldogs signed letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Photo: Mary Persons Football

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Mary Persons High School Bulldogs signed letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Austin Starr will play for Wingate University and Jarvis Germany will stay in Middle Georgia and play for Georgia Military College.

The 2021 Mary Persons Bulldogs went 7-4, falling in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.