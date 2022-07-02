2 in custody following chase that ended in crash near Macon urgent care facility

A man and woman are now in custody following a chase Friday that started in I-75 in Monroe County and ended with a crash at Atrium Health Navicent's Urgent Care facility on Riverside Drive in Macon.

Damon Stuart and Ramona Wall (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says a deputy spotted a vehicle with no tag around 2:15 and tried to initiate a stop.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Damon Stuart, fled before eventually crashing and trying to run away.

He and his passenger, 61-year-old Ramona Wall, are both charged with felony fleeing and theft by receiving stolen property. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Bibb County.

Stuart is also charged with driving with a suspended license and multiple traffic violations.

Wall was taken to the hospital for minor injuries following the crash.

