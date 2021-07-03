2 dead after triple shooting in Milledgeville

A Milledgeville Police news release sent Saturday morning said offers responded to 2309 Laura Court Apartment B Saturday in reference to three victims with gunshot wounds.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital after a triple shooting in MIlledgeville.

Two of the victims, 42-year-old Erica Lachell Reaves and 29-year-old Tyric James Justice, died on the scene.

A third victim, 38-year-old Quincy Lamont Jackson, was shot multiple times. There is no update on his condition.

Call Milledgeville Police at (478) 414-4090 if you have additional information.

