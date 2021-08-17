2 arrested on drug charges after McRae-Helena raid

Chelsea Walker and Karyn Duffey were arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Photo: Telfair County Sheriff's Office

MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody following the execution of a search warrant at a home Tuesday afternoon.

That’s according to a post on the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, which says the sheriff’s office, the Oconee Drug Task Force and McRae-Helena Police executed the search warrant at a Bruce Street address and found about half a pound of suspected methamphetamine as well as about 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Chelsea Walker and Karyn Duffey were arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.