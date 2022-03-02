2 Arrested after narcotics search reveals cocaine, guns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit has arrested two in connection to gun and drug charges during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

According to the BCSO, the warrant was served early Wednesday morning at a residence in the 1200 block of Rocky Creek Road. Investigators arrested 41 year-old Deandre Deshae Williams and 45 year-old Kimberly Chiquita Williams of Macon after finding 10 grams of powdered cocaine, a digital scale, a Glock 42 pistol, 2 drum magazines, and a Smith and Wesson M&P AR15 Rifle.

Both were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where they are held without bond. Both suspects are being charged with Possession of Schedule I or I controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as the possession of firearms or knives during the attempt to commit certain felonies, while Deandre is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.