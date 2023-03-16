19-year-old woman sentenced to 25 years in connection with 77-year-old man’s death

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to 25 years last week in connection with a 77-year-old man’s death in July 2021.

That’s according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release, which said 19-year-old Natajah Culpepper entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the Superior Court of Houston County. She’ll serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections.

On July 24, 2021, the DA’s Office says Culpepper, who was then 17, along with 19-year-old Cornelius Murray, were arrested after 77-year-old Willie Jacox was found shot dead in his car on Mason Terrace.

Murray and Culpepper were brought in for questioning and gave statements “implicating their involvement in the shooting,” the release said.

Murray, according to the DA’s office, stated Jacox had disrespected him in the past and he was overcome by anger when he shot Jacox.

“Culpepper called Jacox that day and asked him to meet her on Mason Terrace,” the release said. “When Jacox arrived in his vehicle, Murray walked up to the driver side and fired multiple gun shots, killing Mr. Jacox as he sat in his vehicle.”

Murray was sentenced to life in prison last month.

“Mr. Murray and Ms. Culpepper are very young and had their whole lives ahead of them,” Assistant District Attorney Ada Gassett said. “It is unfortunate that they chose to take advantage of a man’s kindness and take his life for senseless reasons.”

