17-year-old girl hospitalized after Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is in stable condition at the hospital after being struck by a bullet Saturday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9:30 in the 2400 block of Recreation Road.

Witnesses told deputies a bullet struck a 17-year-old girl. A private vehicle took her to the hospital.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

