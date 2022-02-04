17 Year-old arrested in shots fired investigation, 18 year-old still wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a shots fired investigation that has already led to a 16 year-old being arrested, and has one wanted suspect left.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 17 year-old Timothy Persons was arrested on February 3rd and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center to be charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Assault. Persons is held without bond.

This arrest comes after separate incidents at 3 different homes occurred involving a 16 year-old juvenile, 17 year-old Timothy Persons, and 18 year-old Jhaiven Maxwell– who is still wanted.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jhaiven Maxwell, pictured here, is urged to call Investigator Omar Sanders at (478) 951-6896, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.