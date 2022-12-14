14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation

A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.

He’s charged with murder and is being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center without bond.

Tylik Young was killed in a December 3 shooting in the 1800 block of Third Avenue. A second victim, 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by personal vehicle.

