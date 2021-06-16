Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Macon shooting

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Majestic Garden Apartments.

Photo: 41NBC reporter Ariel Schiller

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old is injured following a shooting in Macon Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 o’clock at Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says he pronounced 18-year-old Marquavious Deshaun Wright dead at 5:10 p.m. He says the 17-year-old, Deonte Hunt, was shot in the leg. Hunt was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center by ambulance.

Jones added another teen was shot and killed at the same complex in April.

A news release sent by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is in its early stages and investigators are speaking to a person of interest.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.