1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting near Macon gas station

It happened around 7:30 Friday night.

Tylon Reshaun Evans (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital and another is in the Bibb County Jail following a shooting near a gas station Friday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened around 7:30 near Qwik Trip, located at 1924 Forsyth Street.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call near the store. A unidentified “male individual” was struck in the hand by a bullet and taken to the hospital.

He’s listed in stable condition.

Deputies and investigators also located a man, identified as 20-year-old Tylon Reshaun Evans, who was “reported to be involved” in the shooting incident. Evans was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.

