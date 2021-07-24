1 dead, several injured after early morning boat crash on Lake Tobesofkee

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and several others injured after a boat crashed into another boat early Saturday morning on Lake Tobesofkee.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m., according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said 22-year-old William Childs was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 5 a.m.

“He had a head injury,” Jones said.

Fish N Pig Restaurant posted on its Facebook page that Childs was an assistant manager at the restaurant and that the restaurant will be closed with an expected reopening date of Wednesday, July 28 “if circumstances allow.”

“We will be closed today, Saturday July 24th, due to a tragic boating accident, where our employee’s anchored pontoon boat was struck by a speeding boat, and took the life of our beloved assistant manager, William Childs. The other passengers, also employees, were seriously injured, but all are currently in stable condition. One at the hospital, and the remaining five at home recovering. The driver of the speeding boat has since been arrested, and charged with a BUI. Please keep the victims, their families, and our Fish N Pig community in your thoughts during this time.”

Jones said seven people were on a pontoon boat that was hit by another boat. He said a female is in critical condition but did not know her name.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed earlier Saturday there was one death in a boating accident but deferred further comment to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR has not yet responded to an emailed request for additional information.

