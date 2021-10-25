1 Dead, 7 Injured in Shooting Near Fort Valley State University

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured seven others during an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the person who died was not a Fort Valley State University student.

Mechell Clark McCrary, a university spokesperson, told NBC News in a statement that campus police received reports of the shooting early Saturday. She also confirmed that university students attending the off-campus party suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Valley State University temporarily placed the campus on lockdown following the shooting. That lockdown was later lifted Saturday morning after “campus police determined there was no threat to the campus community,” McCrary said.

The seven people who were injured are all in stable condition, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the person killed as 27 year old Tyler French of Byron. According to Rooks, French died at about 3 a.m. Saturday