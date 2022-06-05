1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three other people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a shots fired call on Jones Avenue around 6:50 p.m. The caller said several people had been shot.

Deputies say the shooting happened at an abandoned house in the 300 block of Jones Avenue.

Three victims left the scene by personal vehicle and went to the hospital.

An ambulance took a fourth victim, who deputies located behind the abandoned house, to the hospital.

The fourth victim, 19-year-old Cleveland Raines of Macon, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other three victims, 19-year-old Ralph Hughes, 23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill and 22-year-old Alizya Sinclair, are in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have additional information.

