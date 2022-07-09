$1.2 million grant for MGA expected to boost tourism

A $1.2 million grant funded through the American Rescue Plan will go toward building athletic facilities connected by a pavilion at the university's Georgia Premier Cross Country Course in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The growth for Middle Georgia State University continues.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the new facility will make a substantial impact on tourism dollars coming into the community.

“Every penny and additional penny they spend in sales tax here in Macon-Bibb County will roll the taxes back for the equivalent amount from here on out after next year to our taxpayers here,” Mayor Miller explained. “So the property owners here certainly should be glad that we’ve got new economic development and new tourism to our community.”

Steven Fulbright, the Vice President of Sales and Services for Visit Macon, says the university will be able to hold events like cross-country tournaments. That means visitors from all over the state will be spending money locally.

“That money will eventually go to create more jobs,” Fulbright said. “Not only on the Middle Georgia campus, but also ancillary jobs in the community. The more people that come here, the more money they spend here, the better we all are.”

Fulbright explains how the money will cycle back into the local economy.

“It gets spent in the service industry and then the service industry goes and they hire painters to paint their buildings and landscapers, so it holds a benefit to our community perpetually,” he said.

Mayor Miller says the economic development near Middle Georgia State University and on Eisenhower Parkway will transform the area over the next four to five years.

“With the amphitheater, and with all that’s going on with Middle Georgia State and Central Georgia Technical College, I think you won’t recognize that area in a positive way very soon,” Mayor Miller said.

MGA leaders believe the improvements will help generate nearly $1 million a year in economic activity from events held at the venue.