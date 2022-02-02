MGA campus improvements already paying off

Middle Georgia State University recently invested in several campus updates, and it's already paying off.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia State University recently invested in several campus updates, and it’s already paying off.

The school saw a 20% higher application rate for the fall semester compared to the same time last year.

The upgrades included new signage at the Macon campus, which is visible from I-475.

“We have over 22 million vehicles going up and down 475 every year,” Associate Vice President of Facilities David Sims said. “Now our name is visible to those 22 million vehicles.”

In addition to the new signage, the university updated campus roadways to be more pedestrian friendly and also opened the Peyton Anderson Enrollment Center.

Sims says the center helps potential students learn more about career opportunities and programs it offers.

“We’re here to provide services to our students to help them get enrolled,” he said. “Make it easy for them to understand how to register for classes and fill out their financial aid.”

Jenna Langley, a freshman from Bremen, says she decided to attend MGA because she received a volleyball scholarship and she liked the education program.

“When I was touring, there was a senior on the volleyball team, and she was in the education program,” she said. “She told me that this is one of the best in the state, so I was really excited about that.”

Langley says when she visited the university, the new entrance and enrollment center weren’t complete. She hopes the improvements will encourage more people to choose MGA.

Her advice to anyone considering MGA: Be open to anything.

“There’s student leadership,” she said. “There’s a lot of clubs and programs to get involved in.”

The university says it’s the most affordable university in the state. The school also recently started offering a doctorate program in information technology.