Hawkinsville couple to appear on NBC game show “The Wall”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NBC’s game show, “The Wall” kicks off season two on Monday night and the first episode’s contestants are no strangers to Middle Georgia.

“‘How much did we win?,'” said Ryan Starkey.

That’s the million dollar question everyone wants to know.

Ryan and Stephanie Starkey still can’t wrap their heads around being on “The Wall”. It’s a game show, produced by Lebron James and it’s aimed to do good for good people.

“Wait a minute? We’re on national television,” said Stephanie. “It’s just, like it’s not real. That’s all I can tell you. Like it’s not real.”

But it is. It’s all thanks to Stephanie after she came across the opportunity online.

“It said it was a game show, and we want to give a lot of money to good people,” said Stephanie. “And the first person that I can think of is Ryan.”

Ryan is stationed at Robins Air Force Base. When he’s not serving our country, he is coaching football for three different teams. Along with starting and coaching a wrestling team in Hawkinsville.

“Ryan and I have centered our lives around doing for others,” said Stephanie. “We love to serve our community.”

Stephanie works for the Pulaski school district and coaches an the Odyssey of the Mind team.

Even though they have their hands full with four kids and two dogs they make the time to give back and that’s why they were picked.

“I’m sitting at my desk at work and a coworker’s standing in front of me and my phone rings and it’s Los Angeles,” Ryan said. “I just blow it off, like it’s got to be some kind of, someone trying to sell me a mortgage and he goes, ‘what if it’s Steven Spielberg’ and I’m like, ‘what if it is’. So I pick up the phone and I’m like, is this Steven Spielberg?”

It wasn’t Steven, but it was the opportunity of a lifetime. They can’t say much about the show until it airs.

“It’s high energy, when you see how high energy the show is, it is high energy,” said Stephanie.

“Just having a ball falling down the wall and it has the chance to go into a million dollars,” said Ryan. “You could win a million dollars or you could lose a million dollars, like that.”

Everyone will have to wait to find out if they win big on Monday night, 5/8 at 10 PM on 41NBC.