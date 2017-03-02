Two men dead after shooting at Warner Robins bar

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a shooting broke out early Thursday morning at a Warner Robins bar.

It happened at the Jus One More on Russell Parkway.

Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department believe a fight broke out around 1 a.m., just before someone began shooting.

The two male victims were ages 24 and 26. According to police, both of them were shot at least once in the chest.

A suspect has not been identified and the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Det. Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.