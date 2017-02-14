Dog Of The Week: Rogue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rogue is your Dog Of The Week this week.

He was rescued by Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare and then put in the care of Critical Care for Animal Angels. Rogue has a bad case of mange and was neglected by his owner, who is now in jail for abuse.

Regina Brabham introduced Rogue during Daybreak. She says he is young and probably a collie. Brabham encourages anyone who sees a case of animal abuse to report it immediately. She says this was the third case of animal abuse that Critical Care for Animal Angels had to deal with in the past week.

Rogue is beginning treatment for his mange and Brabham is working on getting him more comfortable around people.

For more information on donating, or if you’d like to adopt one of the dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.