Man arrested in child sex sting in Telfair County

TELFAIR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A minister at a church in Hazelhurst has been arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor.

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson says 58-year-old Randy Wade Rowell was arrested Wednesday for traveling to Telfair County under the presumption he would have sex with an underage girl.

Rowell, who is married, admitted why he was at the location and said he was going to give the victim alcohol.

Little did Rowell know, the underage girl he thought he was talking to online were undercover deputies assigned to the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Sheriff Steverson says Rowell is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation and Solicitation for Sexual Conduct with a Child. He remains in custody as he awaits a bond determination.