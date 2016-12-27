Pizza delivery woman shot in face in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is fighting for her life in a Macon hospital after being shot in the face.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 22-year-old Brooklyn Ross lying outside a residence at 2443 Vivian Drive around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators were told she was delivering pizza when she was shot in the face and head.

Ross was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME