Mortgage rates rise thanks to Donald Trump

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 4 percent, according to mortgage news daily.

Rates have now moved nearly a half a percentage point higher since Donald Trump was elected president.

What does that have to do with home loans?

Since his election investors have taken money out of bonds putting it into stocks and that has sent mortgage rates higher.

This is an interesting study.

Being from a privileged background helps men, but not women, get top jobs.

The study done at Northwestern University and University of Toronto believe the female applicants from privileged backgrounds faced a penalty because they were perceived as less committed to full-time, demanding careers.

Stocks closed mixed Monday as the Dow posted a sixth straight day of gains and rose to another record closing high.

Bank stocks continued to surge, as they’ve done since the election.

The Dow closed up 21 points.

American Apparel is back in bankruptcy court, and this time its chain of brick-and-mortar stores may not survive.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday for the second time in just over a year.

But Gildan of Canada is paying $66 million for the American apparel name, is not buying any of its stores.

Oreo released its newest concoction, something that may get cookie fans to head for the candy aisle.

The Oreo chocolate candy bar and Oreo big crunch bar hit shelves today and will be sold nearly everywhere candy bars can be found by January 2017.

