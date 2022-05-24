Zebulon Road polling location to stay open until 8pm due to technical issues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northway Church precinct on Zebulon Road will be staying open an extra hour this election day to give voters in that precinct the chance at a full 12 hours of voting.

Interim Election Supervisor Tom Gillon tells 41NBC there was an issue with the machines at the start of the day causing voting to be delayed until 8:00am.

Gillon says there were small glitches at a couple of other polling places that are a normal occurrence on election day, but only the Zebulon location had a delay that warranted extending the voting hours.