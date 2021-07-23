Youth Center to hold grand opening this weekend in Milledgeville

The Baldwin County Youth Services Center will empower youth and their families.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Arlene Simmons grew up in Baldwin County and wanted help the youth in her area, so she set a goal to do it.

“I wanted something more sturdy,” she said. “Something that will help in the long term.”

She founded the Baldwin County Youth Services Center with a goal to empower the youth and their families.

The center will offer before and after school care, Pre-K, job readiness and foster care support. Simmons says she believes the facility, which will host community events, will help deter violence.

“We’ve already had a drive in movie,” she said. ‘We’ve already done a drive in Covid site. This year, we’ve helped hundreds of people with the drive-in Covid testing.”

The center has five ooms dedicated to various programs. Once it officially opens, it will serve nearly 150 students.

Chassica Fraley says she has worked with kids all her life and is excited to be part of something to help the youth.

“I think it was very much needed around here,” she said. ‘The services for youth are very limited, and this is something new.”

The center will host its grand opening Saturday, July 24 at the center, located on 127 Blandy Road in Baldwin County. A job fair will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony.