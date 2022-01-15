Young Macon artist’s piece featured in local exhibit

The "Drawn to Macon" exhibit will be open until January 28.

Madyson Hatchings painting Roomscape with Shadow

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Arts Alliance is currently presenting its exhibit “Drawn to Macon.”

The exhibit highlights artist from around the globe.

Madyson Hatchings, a Macon native, is one of the artists with a piece on display.

Hatchings is a sophomore art major at the University of Georgia. She says she wants people to see not only how young she is, but also how much she’s accomplished.

She says this is only the beginning of her art career.

If you would like to see Madyson’s painting, the Macon Arts Alliance (481 1st Street) is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

