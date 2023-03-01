WRPD needs help identifying, locating armed robbery suspect

The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help identifying and locating the suspect involved in an armed robbery.
It happened February 25 at a convenience store located at 203 Green Street.

Police issued a BOLO Tuesday for a man between 20 and 25 years old who’s around 6 feet tall, skinny, has no facial hair and has “a lot of acne on his face.” His photo is attached.

Contact Det. Gary Chambers at gchambers@wrga.gov if you have information.

