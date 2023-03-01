WRPD needs help identifying, locating armed robbery suspect

Photos: Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help identifying and locating the suspect involved in an armed robbery.

It happened February 25 at a convenience store located at 203 Green Street.

Police issued a BOLO Tuesday for a man between 20 and 25 years old who’s around 6 feet tall, skinny, has no facial hair and has “a lot of acne on his face.” His photo is attached.

Contact Det. Gary Chambers at gchambers@wrga.gov if you have information.

