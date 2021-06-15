WRPD investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

A WRPD news release posted to the WRPD Facebook page early Tuesday said the shooting happened around 9:00 Sunday night in the 100 block of Oak Grove Road.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks, according to the release, and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred under suspicious circumstances,” the release said.

Call Detective John Richards at (478) 302-5393 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

