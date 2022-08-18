WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a "Code Yellow" Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store.

Alicia Rose Sorrow Arnold (WRPD)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when the clerk exited the store. The man, who police say they know, then stole the cash register and fled on foot toward South Davis Drive.

The woman, 46-year-old Alicia Rose Sorrow Arnold of Warner Robins, fled in a pickup truck toward Watson Boulevard but was later spotted and stopped.

The man has not been located.

Sacred Heart Catholic School, Warner Robins High School, C.B. Watson Primary, Pearl Stephens Elementary and Middle Georgia State University were all placed on “Code Yellow” during the call.

Arnold is charged with theft by taking – party to a crime.

Call Det. Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.