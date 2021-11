Wreck on Riverside Drive leads to injuries, entrapment

MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC on Friday November 19th, 2021, that a wreck with injuries had happened around 12:25 p.m.

According to Jones, the wreck took place in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive in Macon. Jones stated that the wreck had led to an upside-down entrapment.

More details to come as more information is released, stay with 41NBC for more details.