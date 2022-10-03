Wreck on Broadway and Raines Ave leaves 2 in the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue left 2 people hospitalized.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. , where the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when he collided into a Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to take a left from Broadway onto Raines.

The driver and passenger of the Crown Victoria were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where the passenger is now in critical condition, and the driver is stable. The driver of the Taurus was not taken to the hospital.

The wreck is still under investigation, if you have any information on the incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.