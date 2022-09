Wreck in Peach County causes diesel spill, all lanes blocked on I-75 S

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported a crash on I-75 South in Peach County that’s blocked all lanes.

The social media post came in at 2:37 p.m., and it says the wreck is near mile post 142.

According to GDOT, there has been a diesel spill, and all lanes are blocked– the current anticipated end time is 4 p.m.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.