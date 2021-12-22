Wreaths laid at Rose Hill Cemetery to honor those buried

This was the third year Rose Hill Cemetery was included in the ceremony. The first year organizers laid 40 wreaths. This year they laid 450.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Each year in December, people across the country come together to participate in Wreaths Across America, where wreaths are laid on Veterans’ graves.

Emily Woodyard is the Coordinator for Wreaths Across America. She says they just want the community to take time to learn about those buried.

“People from the revolutionary war forward are buried here at rose hill. From all backgrounds from all races and it means a lot to us because you forget. To come out here and do this you remember that middle Georgia has had a long history of protecting and supporting our country,” said Woodyard.

The Wreaths will stay up at Rose Hill Cemetery throughout December.

If you would like to learn more about the annual event, contact Woodyard at Emilywoodyard-DAR@bealssouth.net.